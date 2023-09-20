Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Ballerina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Jeon Jong-seo.

Ballerina is written and directed by Lee Chung-hyun. The film follows a woman (Jeon) seeking revenge for the death of her friend, a ballerina.

The trailer shows Jeon's character hunt down her friend's killers in stylish action sequences.

Kim Ji-hoon and Park Yu-rim also star.

Ballerina will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October and start streaming Oct. 6 on Netflix.

Jeon is known for starring in the 2018 film Burning. She also played Tokyo in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area alongside Kim, who portrayed Denver.