Producers have announced the cast and an opening date for the Stranger Things play.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play based on the Netflix series Stranger Things, will begin previews Nov. 17 at Phoenix Theatre in London's West End and officially open Dec. 14.

The First Shadow is a prequel to Stranger Things and takes place in Hawkins, Ind., in 1959. The play follows younger versions of the show's characters, including Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado.

"Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach," an official synopsis reads.

Oscar Lloyd will play Hopper, with Isabella Pappas as Joyce, Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby, Patrick Vaill as Dr. Brenner, Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby, Michael Jibson as Victor Creel and Lauren Ward as Virginia Creel.

Shane Attwooll and Oscar Lloyd also star.

"The cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow is nothing short of phenomenal," Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "These actors brilliantly explore the early days of many fan favorites -- including Hopper, Joyce, Bob, Henry and Dr. Brenner -- while also bringing new characters to vivid life. We couldn't be more thrilled and can't wait for you to meet them all live on stage. See you in London, nerds!"

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is written by Kate Tefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin.

The Netflix series was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022.