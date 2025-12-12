The Street Fighter movie debuted its first trailer at the Game Awards on Thursday, unveiling a star-studded cast that includes Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Jason Momoa.

Members of the cast presented the trailer at the Game Awards. Koji plays Street Fighter protagonist Ryu, with Centineo portraying his friend Ken and Momoa taking on the role of the animal-like Blanka.

The cast also includes Callina Liang as video game icon Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as the villain M. Bison, WWE's Roman Reigns as Akuma, WWE's Cody Rhodes as Guile, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog, Eric Andre as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Andrew Schulz as Dan, Orville Peck as Vega, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda make up the rest of the cast.

The trailer featured a quick look at the outlandish and epic battles that will take place in Street Fighter, as seen in the classic fighting game series.

Street Fighter, which became a worldwide hit with the release of Street Fighter II in 1991, centers on a martial arts tournament featuring the best warriors from around the world.