Kate Hudson and her mother, Goldie Hawn, stepped out for the Song Song Blue premiere Thursday.

The screening took place AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

The Focus Features film follows Hudson's Claire Sardina who, along with Mike Sardina (Hugh Jackman), form Lightning and Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band.

The decision ultimately leads the "down-on-their-luck musicians" to happiness.

Craig Brewer directs from a script he wrote. The movie takes its inspiration from Greg Koh's' 2008 documentary, and premiered during AFI Fest in October.

Hudson wore her hair in a low bun, a green dress and a pale pink cape with a black band at the neckline.

Hawn, who was also joined by Kurt Russell, wore an all-black ensemble.

The film also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi, and is scheduled for release Dec 25.