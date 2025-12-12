Dick Van Dyke turns 100 on Saturday, marking a full century for one of the most beloved and versatile performers in entertainment history. From classic television to Hollywood musicals and memorable late-career turns, Van Dyke's career spans generations, genres and formats.

Here's a look back at 10 roles that helped cement his legendary status.

1. Rob Petrie, The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966)

Van Dyke's breakout role as television writer Rob Petrie defined early sitcom comedy, blending physical humor with warmth and wit. The series remains a gold standard for TV comedy more than 60 years later.

2. Albert Peterson, Bye Bye Birdie (1960-1963)

His performance as the harried publicity man in the 1963 film adaptation showcased Van Dyke's Broadway roots and established him as a major musical star.

3. Bert the Chimney Sweep, Mary Poppins (1964)

As the cheerful dancing Bert, Van Dyke delivered one of cinema's most enduring performances. While his accent became infamous, the role remains iconic and joyful.

4. Caractacus Potts, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Van Dyke leaned fully into family fantasy as inventor Caractacus Potts, anchoring the film with charm heart and musical flair.

5. Variety show standout, The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978)

His recurring appearances on Burnett's variety series highlighted his impeccable comedic timing and willingness to go silly and physical.

6. Dr. Mark Sloan, Diagnosis Murder (1993-2001)

Van Dyke found renewed TV success in the 1990s as the crime-solving doctor Mark Sloan, introducing him to a new generation of viewers.

7. Mr. Bloomsberry, Curious George (2006)

Later in his career Van Dyke lent his voice to family animation, proving his appeal extended well beyond live-action roles.

8. Cecil "C.J." Fredericks, Night at the Museum franchise (2006-2014)

Van Dyke appeared in the Night at the Museum films as Cecil "C.J." Fredericks, one of the security guards alongside Ben Stiller.

9. Uncle Dutch, The Middle (2015)

Van Dyke guest-starred as Uncle Dutch, the estranged brother of Jerry Van Dyke's character Tag Spence, in Season 6. The appearance marked a rare on-screen reunion for the real-life brothers.

10. Mr. Dawes Jr., Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

His appearance in the 2018 sequel served as a full-circle moment celebrating his connection to one of cinema's most beloved musicals.

Beyond any single role, Van Dyke's career helped shape American comedy across multiple generations.