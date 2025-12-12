Dick Van Dyke at 100: 10 roles that made him a legend
UPI News Service, 12/12/2025
Dick Van Dyke turns 100 on Saturday, marking a full century for one of the most beloved and versatile performers in entertainment history. From classic television to Hollywood musicals and memorable late-career turns, Van Dyke's career spans generations, genres and formats.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's a look back at 10 roles that helped cement his legendary status.
Van Dyke's breakout role as television writer Rob Petrie defined early sitcom comedy, blending physical humor with warmth and wit. The series remains a gold standard for TV comedy more than 60 years later.
2. Albert Peterson, Bye Bye Birdie (1960-1963)
His performance as the harried publicity man in the 1963 film adaptation showcased Van Dyke's Broadway roots and established him as a major musical star.
3. Bert the Chimney Sweep, Mary Poppins (1964)
As the cheerful dancing Bert, Van Dyke delivered one of cinema's most enduring performances. While his accent became infamous, the role remains iconic and joyful.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
4. Caractacus Potts, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
Van Dyke leaned fully into family fantasy as inventor Caractacus Potts, anchoring the film with charm heart and musical flair.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.