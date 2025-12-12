Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the big winner and new Star Wars and Tomb Raider video games were announced at the 2025 Game Awards on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had 12 nominations and left with nine awards, sweeping all of the major categories.

The role-playing game from French studio Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive took home Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Performance for Jennifer English, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game and Best RPG.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 were also nominated for Game of the Year.

The show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, kicked things off by announcing Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a new game set in the Old Republic timeline that brings back developer Casey Hudson, the former director of the Mass Effect trilogy and the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic from 2003.

A Star Wars racing game titled Galactic Racer was also announced.

The Tomb Raider series with adventurer Lara Croft returned in a big way with announcements for Tomb Raider Catalyst, the latest entry in the series that is arriving in 2027 and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a full remake of the first Tomb Raider game from 1996 is also in development and is coming earlier in 2026.

Other notable announcements included the first look at sequel Control Resonant, which takes place in a demented version of Manhattan as players take on the role of Dylan Faden, the brother of Control protagonist Jesse Faden.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams took the stage along with Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth to show off 4Loop, a sci-fi co-op shooter made in collaboration with PlayStation.

Fans also got a new look at Resident Evil Requiem with fan-favorite character Leon S. Kennedy making a big return. Resident Evil Requiem arrives on February 27, 2026.

On the film side, fans got their first look at the new Street Fighter movie with the star-studded cast coming onstage to introduce the footage of the martial-arts adventure.

The cast includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Jason Momoa as Blanks, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog, WWE's Roman Reigns as Akuma, WWE's Cody Rhodes as Guile, Eric Andre as Don Sauvage, Andrew Schulz as Dan, Orville Peck as Vega, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.