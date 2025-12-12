Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan is a new mom once again.

She announced that "Christmas came early" on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm overjoyed to share that our baby girl -- Della Rose Kwan -- has arrived! My heart doubled in an instant the moment I held her in my arms," she wrote.

The carousel she posted featured an image of Kwan with her swaddled newborn, as well as a photograph of a pregnant Kwan eating ice cream on the couch with her three-year-old daughter Kalista.

"And watching my daughter walk into the hospital to meet her baby sister brought tears to my eyes," she continued. "I've always dreamt of having children, and when Kalista came into the world, I was already beyond grateful for a miracle that once felt impossible after years of trying."

"Getting here again has been its own rollercoaster, and I'm endlessly thankful for my love, who I'm so lucky to share my life with, my family, who I would not be here without, and the incredible doctors and support team who helped make this miracle happen. After more than a decade of hoping, I still can't believe this moment is real."

She added that her pregnancy left her "in even greater awe" of what her body could do, and offered support for women navigating infertility.

"I know what you're going through and I'm hoping you feel loved and supported in every way as you navigate this journey," she said.

The photo carousel also time lapse of her growing baby bump that ends with her holding her newborn.

Kwan had her first daughter in 2022.