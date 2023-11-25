Stray Kids' Rock-Star is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's 1989 (Taylor's Version), followed by Chris Stapleton 's Higher at No. 3, Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Jung Kook's Golden at No. 6, Swift's Midnights at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana at No. 8, Chris Brown's 11:11 at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 10.