Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include industrialist:-- Andrew Carnegie in 1835-- Pioneer German automobile designer Karl Benz in 1844-- Social reformer Carrie Nation in 1846-- British author Leonard Woolf in 1880-- Pope John XXIII in 1881-- New York Yankees slugger Joe DiMaggio in 1914-- Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1915-- Actor Noel Neill in 1920-- Actor Ricardo Montalban in 1920-- Actor Kathryn Crosby in 1933 (age 90)-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Gibbs in 1940 (age 83)-- Singer Percy Sledge in 1941-- Actor Ben Stein in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor John Larroquette in 1947 (age 76)-- John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960-- Singer Amy Grant in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Kevin Chamberlin in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Billy Burke in 1966 (age 57)-- Actor Christina Applegate in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Joel Kinnaman in 1979 (age 44)-- Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush in 1981 (age 42)-- Television personality\/former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 1981 (age 42)-- Competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Katie Cassidy in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Stephanie Hsu in 1990 (age 33)