Tom Hardy says his third Venom action movie has resumed filming now that the four-month-long Screen Actors Guild strike has ended.

"I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew -- good friends and family -- we've come a long way -- it's been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there's always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn't feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn't get any better," Hardy wrote on Instagram Friday.

"I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honor."

The movie follows 2018's Venom and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage.