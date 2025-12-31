Brown, 21, has two high-profile projects in the pipeline. The Netflix film, Enola Holmes 3, will once again cast her as the titular private detective and reunite her with Henry Cavill as her older Sherlock. She will also star in the rom-com fantasy, Just Picture It, opposite Gabriel LaBelle from American Gigolo and Chad Powers.
Matarazzo, 23, will soon be heard voicing the piglet, Lucky, in Andy Serkis' animated version of George Orwell's literary classic, Animal Farm. He will also lend his voice to a character in Netflix's cartoon series, Haunted Hotel.
Hawke, 27, will be everywhere next year. First up, she has the film, One Night Only, with Callum Turner, Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton coming out on Aug. 7. She will also be seen in the star-studded dystopian adventure, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, due in theaters Nov. 20 and the undated rom-com, Wishful Thinking, with Lewis Pullman.
