With Stranger Things coming to an end after five seasons and nearly a decade, fans may be wondering what's next for the stars who helped turn the Netflix series into a cultural phenomenon.

From major films to streaming projects, here's where you can watch the cast in 2026.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Brown, 21, has two high-profile projects in the pipeline. The Netflix film, Enola Holmes 3, will once again cast her as the titular private detective and reunite her with Henry Cavill as her older Sherlock. She will also star in the rom-com fantasy, Just Picture It, opposite Gabriel LaBelle from American Gigolo and Chad Powers.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike)

Wolfhard, 23, will be guest hosting the first 2026 episode of Saturday Night Live on Jan. 17. He is also lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band, The Aubreys.

Sadie Sink (Max)

Sink, 23, will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, opposite Tom Holland and Zendaya. The film is set for theatrical release on July 31.

Matarazzo, 23, will soon be heard voicing the piglet, Lucky, in Andy Serkis' animated version of George Orwell's literary classic, Animal Farm. He will also lend his voice to a character in Netflix's cartoon series, Haunted Hotel.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)

McLaughlin, 24, will be heard voicing the title character in the animated movie, GOAT. The ensemble also includes Gabrielle Union, Steph Curry, Nick Kroll and Nicola Coughlin.

Maya Hawke (Robin)

Hawke, 27, will be everywhere next year. First up, she has the film, One Night Only, with Callum Turner, Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton coming out on Aug. 7. She will also be seen in the star-studded dystopian adventure, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, due in theaters Nov. 20 and the undated rom-com, Wishful Thinking, with Lewis Pullman.

Keery, 33, will soon be seen in the horror-comedy, Cold Storage, based on the novel by David Koepp. Koepp also wrote the screenplay for the film, which co-stars Georgina Campbell, Vanessa Redgrave, Sosie Bacon and Liam Neeson. It is set for release on Feb. 18.

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan)

Heaton, 31, has joined Season 4 of the HBO series, Industry. He is also set to star in a rom-com movie called Twice Over with Mia Wasikowska.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna)

Bower, 37, is also a musician, performing with the rock band BloodMagic. He joined the cast of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power for the fantasy show's upcoming Season 3.

The series finale of Stranger Things is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.