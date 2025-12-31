Gospel singer-songwriter Richard Smallwood has died at the age of 77.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician, Richard Smallwood," a statement on his official Facebook page said Tuesday.

"The family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, while helping to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world."

No cause of death was specified.

The eight-time Grammy-nominee enjoyed a 50-year career that saw him record albums with famous groups like the Union Temple Baptist Church Young Adult Choir, the Richard Smallwood Singers and Vision.

His song, "I Love the Lord" was covered by Whitney Houston for the soundtrack to the 1996 film, The Preacher's Wife.

Boyz II Men also sang part of that track on their 1997 album Evolution and Destiny's Child covered his song, "Total Praise," in a 2007 gospel medley.