Will Trent and Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez is sharing photos of her infant daughter on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"2025 gave me Her. Lucille Edith LoCicero. I love you forever baby girl," the 41-year-old star captioned a gallery of photos of her smiling baby.

The post has gotten nearly 500,000 "likes" since Tuesday.

Rodriguez married mixed martial artist Joe LoCicero in 2019. They also have a 2-year-old son named Charlie Ray.

The couple announced in July that they were expecting their second child, a girl.