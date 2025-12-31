Jared Leto's Tron: Ares is set to premiere on Disney+ Jan. 7.

"Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings," a synopsis said.

The movie, which was released in theaters in October, features a score by Nine Inch Nails.