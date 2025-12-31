Rapper Doechii and singer-songwriter SZA have released a new song called "Girl, Get Up."

The music video for the single has already gotten more than 350,000 views since it was posted on YouTube Tuesday.

The artists previously collaborated on 2022's "Persuasive."

The new song samples from Birdman and Clipse's hit, "What Happened to That Boy."

"What's the agenda when the 'It' girl Black?" the lyrics go.

"Y'all can't fathom that I work this hard," the words continue. "And y'all can't fathom that I earned this chart."