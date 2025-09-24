Netflix teased the fifth and final season of Stranger Things with a new featurette Wednesday.

The clip features the stars reflecting on their experiences and previews the upcoming season.

"When I read that pilot, I thought it was one of the best pilots I'd ever read," said David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hooper in the show. "It felt so pure and just beautiful."

Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, added that watching her costars grow up "was the biggest gift" of the show.

Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven, said the upcoming season is more adventurous than prior seasons.

"Everybody is really put into the thick of it," she said. "No one is sitting back on a walkie-talkie. Everyone is full throttle, going for it."

The season takes place in 1987 Hawkins, after Vecna's disappearance. The group is determined to kill him, Eleven is hiding from the military, and the characters are facing a "final battle" according to the official synopsis.

The first four episodes arrive on the streamer Nov. 26, followed by a trio on Christmas and a finale on New Year's Eve.