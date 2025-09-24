Apple TV+ is teasing Season 3 of Loot ahead of the next chapter's premiere on the streamer Oct. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maya Rudolph portrays Molly Wells, who starts a philanthropic organization following the receipt of an $87 billion divorce settlement from Adam Scott 's John, her ex-husband.

"The upcoming season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all her vast fortune," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer released Wednesday shows Molly and John reuniting briefly and she criticizes his many-zippered jeans.

Meanwhile, her love interest Arthur (Nat Faxon) undergoes a makeover.