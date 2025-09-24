'Loot' Season 3 trailer teases Arthur makeover, Molly and John reunion
UPI News Service, 09/24/2025
Apple TV+ is teasing Season 3 of Loot ahead of the next chapter's premiere on the streamer Oct. 15.
ADVERTISEMENT
Maya Rudolph portrays Molly Wells, who starts a philanthropic organization following the receipt of an $87 billion divorce settlement from Adam Scott's John, her ex-husband.
"The upcoming season will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at the Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all her vast fortune," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer released Wednesday shows Molly and John reuniting briefly and she criticizes his many-zippered jeans.
Meanwhile, her love interest Arthur (Nat Faxon) undergoes a makeover.
The series also stars Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Kim Booster, Stephanie Styles, Scott, D'Arcy Carden, Kesh, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo and Paula Pell.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.