Sarah McLachlan performed a song from her new album, Better Broken, on the first episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the show was temporarily suspended, sparking protests and debates over First Amendment rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance Tuesday came days after the Canadian singer canceled her scheduled performance at the premiere of the new documentary Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery. Disney is the parent company of both ABC, the home of Kimmel's show, and ABC News Studios, which distributed the documentary.

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery explores the all-woman music festival from the 1990s and early 2000s. Organized by McLachlan, it featured acts such as Sinead O'Connor, Liz Phair, Indigo Girls and Mya.

Appearing at the documentary's premiere, McLachlan announced she and other musical acts would not perform out of support for free speech. She did not mention Kimmel by name, but the decision came in the wake of the late-night host's suspension.

"It's a gift for all of us to see [this film], but also I've grappled with being here tonight and around what to say about the present situation that we are all faced with, the stark contradiction to the many advances we've made watching the insidious erosion of women's rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech," the star said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I know you're expecting a performance tonight, and I'm so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech," she later added.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that in addition to McLachlan, Jewel -- another Lilith Fair mainstay -- was expected to perform at the premiere, along with a third, surprise guest.

Before her performance Tuesday, Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue after returning from this suspension over comments he made related to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

He said that though it wasn't his intention to make light of Kirk's killing, it was important not to let the Trump administration take away the country's First Amendment rights.

"This show is not important," he said. "What's important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."