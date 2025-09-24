Actress Jessica Chastain is speaking out about the delay of her Apple TV+ series The Savant, which was slated for a Sept. 26 premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show stars the Interstellar actress as an investigator who goes undercover to break up online hate groups.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the premiere would be postponed, following "careful consideration," per The Hollywood Reporter.

A new release date has yet to be announced.

Chastain took to social media to vent her frustration Wednesday.

"I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple," she began. "They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant."

"In the last five years since we've been making the show, we've seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the U.S. -- the kidnapping attempt on Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the assassination attempts on President Trump, the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota, the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband, the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Calif. and over 300 school shootings across this country," she continued. "These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the U.S., illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted."

She said The Savant is "unfortunately" relevant as it showcases the work of people who try to stop violence.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon," she added. "Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released."