The final trailer for Wicked: For Good shows Ariana Grande stepping into her role as "Glinda the Good," while Cynthia Erivo is named the "Wicked Witch of the West."

The preview, which arrived Wednesday, gives a glimpse of Glinda becoming "obsessulated" over her pale pink flying bubble, while Madame Morrible ( Michelle Yeoh ) encourages her to "lift everyone's spirits."

Elphaba, meanwhile is "in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum)," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Elphaba (Erivo) reminds Glinda that she has "no real power," despite carrying an ornate wand, and viewers see Dorothy visiting The Wizard.

The film, which arrives in theaters Nov. 21, also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.

Gregory Maguire's novel, and the Broadway musical that followed, serve as the inspiration behind Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

The story offers an origin for the The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West.