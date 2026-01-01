The stars of Stranger Things screened the series finale together in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Watched the finale with the cast who were in nyc for press a few weeks ago. It was an emotional and cathartic experience for all of us," co-creator Ross Duffer wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a grainy photo of the ensemble sitting together in an empty theater.

"Hanging out afterwards, I looked around at all these incredible artists -- laughing, crying, supporting one another -- and felt so lucky that we remain so close, bonded by these ten years. While we're finished telling this story, we are family now, forever," he added.

"We hope you all love the ending as much as we do. We are forever grateful for your support and love over the years, which allowed us to end this journey the way we always envisioned. Love to you all."

Among those who attended were Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Jamie Campbell Bower and Maya Hawke.

The show ran for five seasons on Netflix and had its series finale Wednesday night.

Schnapp posted several photos on Instagram Wednesday with the simple caption, "The end :)"