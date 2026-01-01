Model Gisele Bundchen wrapped up the year by sharing beautiful photos of her with her husband Joaquim Valente and all three of her kids on Instagram Wednesday.

"As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full. This year brought deep lessons and profound growth," Bundchen captioned Wednesday's portrait gallery, which has already gotten more than 1.4 million "likes."

"Becoming a mother again reshaped everything -- my time, my priorities, my heart. I'm grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can't fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what's next."

Bundchen and Valente reportedly tied the knot at their Florida home last month, three years after Bundchen divorced pro football legend Tom Brady.

Bundchen and Valente welcomed a son -- whose name has not been revealed to the public -- in early 2025.

Bundchen also shares 15-year-old Benjamin and 12-year-old Vivian with Brady.

She and Brady were married for 13 years before splitting up in 2022.