Comedy legend Steve Martin has denied allegations of abusive behavior made in a new memoir against him by Miriam Margoyles, his co-star in the 1986 movie musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I first read Miriam Margolyes' pejorative account of our scene in Little Shop of Horrors, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors," Martin said in a statement Friday.

"But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch -- the same caution I would use with any similar scene."

Margoyles -- who is known for her role in the Harry Potter film franchise and recently joined the cast of Doctor Who -- discussed working with Martin in her book, Oh Miriam: Stories From An Extraordinary Life.

"I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin -- perhaps he was method acting -- and came home grumpy with a splitting headache," Margoyles wrote, adding Martin was "undeniably brilliant, but horrid to me."

But Frank Oz , director of the film, backed up Martin's view of events.

"I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion. The scene was supposed to include a fake punch," Oz told Variety.

"It's puzzling what she's talking about. It's not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He's always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Martin played a sadistic dentist in the sci-fi movie musical, which co-starred Rick Moranis , Ellen Greene and Bill Murray . Margoyles played a small part as a staffer in the dental office.

Martin can now be seen in the mystery comedy, Only Murders in the Building.