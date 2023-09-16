The Greatest Showman and X-Men star Hugh Jackman has confirmed he and his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, are ending their 27-year marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the former couple said in a statement to People.com Friday.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they added. "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

A Broadway insider told Page Six: "It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it."

Jackman and Furness are the parents of Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

In addition to being an A-list movie star, Jackman is also a popular stage actor, headlining the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man.