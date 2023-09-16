Country music star Zach Bryan's self-titled record is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Travis Scott 's Utopia at No. 3, Jimmy Buffet's Songs You Know By Heart at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, the Barbie movie soundtrack at No. 7, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 8, Swift's Lover at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.