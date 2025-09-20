Actor and comedian Steve Martin has canceled his upcoming live shows because he has COVID.

"Hey! No flu!" Martin, 80, posted on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of his positive COVID test.

Another post he penned reads: "Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can't possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances."

Martin had been slated to perform this weekend with his Only Murders in the Building, Three Amigos and Father of the Bride co-star Martin Short, 75.