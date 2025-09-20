The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Sabrina Carpenter 's Man's Best Friend, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Justin Bieber 's Swag at No. 4 and Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 7, Stray Kids' Karma at No. 8, Gunna's The Last Wun at No. 9 and Sombr's I Barely Know Her at No. 10.