Former Superman and Witcher star Henry Cavill has shared on Instagram a photo of his left ankle and foot in a cast, propped up on a pillow in front of a fireplace.

The post -- which has gotten more than 1 million "likes" since it went live Friday -- also included a photo of Cavill smiling with a dog curled up behind his head on a chair, as well as the text of William Ernest Henley's inspiring poem, "Invictus."

Deadline said the 42-year-old actor was injured while training for his upcoming fantasy movie, Highlander.

Production on the remake of the 1986 classic has been delayed until early next year.