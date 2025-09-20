'Superman' alum Henry Cavill shares photo of ankle, foot in a cast
UPI News Service, 09/20/2025
Former Superman and Witcher star Henry Cavill has shared on Instagram a photo of his left ankle and foot in a cast, propped up on a pillow in front of a fireplace.
The post -- which has gotten more than 1 million "likes" since it went live Friday -- also included a photo of Cavill smiling with a dog curled up behind his head on a chair, as well as the text of William Ernest Henley's inspiring poem, "Invictus."
Deadline said the 42-year-old actor was injured while training for his upcoming fantasy movie, Highlander.
Production on the remake of the 1986 classic has been delayed until early next year.
