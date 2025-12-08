Steve Carell will star in the comedy series Rooster, which arrives on HBO and HBO Max in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The season will span 10 episodes and star Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai.

According to the logline, the show will be, "a comedy set on a college campus centering on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive)."

A first-look image released Monday shows Carell and Clive seated opposite one another on a couch, with a dog between them. Clive holds a mug in one hand and pets the dog with the other, furrowing her brow.

Carell also recently starred in Mountainhead, which arrived on the streamer in May and follows four "presidents of tech" during the luxury mountain vacation.