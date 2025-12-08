Simu Liu learns unknown perpetrators have hacked his brain to spy on the intelligence agency he works for in the first trailer for The Copenhagen Test, released Monday by Peacock.

The trailer opens with Marlowe (Porter) and John Moira (James) bringing Alexander Hale (Liu), in for questioning after learning the intelligence organization has been compromised.

"How long have you willingly been committing treason against the United States government?" Marlowe asks a befuddled Hale.

"You're the mole, Alexander," she continues. "Someone's been watching and listening through you. ... You were hacked."

Instead of punishing Hale for being a threat to the organization, the team decides to use his hacked brain to learn who's behind the infiltration and prove his loyalty to the government.

"We can either attempt to remove what's in your brain ...," Moira suggests.

"Or we keep the hack open," Hale responds.

The eight-episode series also features Sinclair Daniel, Mark O'Brien, Kathleen Chalfant, Sara Amina, Saul Rubinek and Hannah Cruz. Creator Thomas Brandon also serves as showrunner alongside Jennifer Yale, both of whom as executive producing. Other executive producers include Liu and James Wan.