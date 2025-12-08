Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is slated to continue through 2026, marking his fifth year promoting his 39th studio album of the same name.

The 2026 installment of shows kicks off in Omaha, Neb. on March 21, and includes stops in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The U.S. shows conclude May 1 in Abilene, Texas and tickets go on sale Friday.

In addition to his Rough and Rowdy Ways album, he also performs updated versions of fan favorites.

Dylan dropped Shadow Kingdom in 2023, and in 2024, he was portrayed by Timothee Chalamet in the biopic A Complete Unknown.