Netflix teases 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol. 2 posters
UPI News Service, 12/08/2025
Netflix is teasing "one last battle" with a slate of posters promoting Season 5 Vol. 2 of Stranger Things.
The posters feature the show's stars looking off camera as a red, lightning-filled sky glows behind them.
The upcoming episodes, arriving Dec. 25, will close out the series, which arrived on the streamer in 2016.
Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven on Stranger Things, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said that the cast "just cried for basically two hours straight" when they did their last table read.
