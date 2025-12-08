Netflix is teasing "one last battle" with a slate of posters promoting Season 5 Vol. 2 of Stranger Things.

The posters feature the show's stars looking off camera as a red, lightning-filled sky glows behind them.

The upcoming episodes, arriving Dec. 25, will close out the series, which arrived on the streamer in 2016.

Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven on Stranger Things, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said that the cast "just cried for basically two hours straight" when they did their last table read.

The season follows the main characters' quest to kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

"But his has vanished -- his whereabouts and plans unknown," an official synopsis states.

Cast members also include Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Neil Fisher, Jack Connelly, Alex Breaux, Linda Hamilton, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.