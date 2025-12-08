Rebel Wilson is having another baby with her wife Ramona Agruma.

The baby will be the couple's second, following Rocye, born in 2022.

"The happiest news in our family," Agruma wrote on Instagram Monday. "It will be four of us soon. Baby number two is on her way. I love you Rebel Wilson."

She posted a reel that included a clip of her sharing her positive pregnancy test and baby bump.

Wilson and Agruma officially tied the knot in December, 2024, after wedding nuptials in Italy and a courtship beginning in 2021.