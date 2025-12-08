Candice King announced Monday she's expecting a baby with her former The Originals co-star and fiance, Steven Krueger.

The We Were Liars actor revealed the news on Instagram.

"We're having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026!" she posted.

"The best gift we could hope for this holiday season."

Accompanying the post was a photo of King and Krueger embracing before a Christmas tree while the former holds a pregnancy test.

The couple, who starred together in The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals, confirmed their relationship in December 2023. The Originals ended its run on the CW in 2018, and King now stars in Prime Video's We Were Liars series and Krueger appears as coach Ben Scott in Showtime's Yellowjackets.

King was previously married to The Fray musician Joe King with whom she shares two daughters and two stepchildren.

King told People magazine said she's had a "typical first trimester" and felt some morning sickness.

"Shockingly, I'm just craving fruit," she told the magazine. "Which worked out great for our babymoon in Aruba, where all I did was eat fruit and acai bowls 24/7," she said.

"We've known the news for a while now, and it's been such a joyful experience getting to surprise and share our happy news with friends and family"