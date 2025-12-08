NBC Universal is previewing the sophomore season of crime procedural series The Hunting Party starring Melissa Roxburgh.

A preview released Monday shows a series of murder victims, as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Roxburgh) puzzles over the killer behind the slayings.

"This wasn't random. Whoever did this wants to send a message," she said in the trailer.

As her team endeavors to find the "most dangerous killers the world has ever seen," she learns more about the mysterious detention center they escaped, known as "The Pit," an official synopsis reads.

The series, which hails from JJ Bailey, stars Nick Weschler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, Sara Garcia, Eric McCormack, Finnigan McCormack, Kelsey Grammer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Liz Gillies and Jefferson White.

Season 2 of The Hunting Party arrives on NBC Jan. 8.