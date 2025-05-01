Acorn TV released a trailer for upcoming series Art Detectives, which stars Stephen Moyer as a police detective solving murders in the art world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer, released Thursday, features Moyer as Detective Inspector Mick Palmer and Nina Singh as Detective Constable Shazia Malik, members of the Heritage Crime Unit, which focuses on murders connected to the art and antiques trade.

"Each episode follows Mick and Shazia as they navigate a rich and colorful world driven by greed, obsession, lust and revenge," the official synopsis reads. "Throughout the season, the artfully astute detectives encounter a fake Vermeer, Viking gold, a rare Chinese vase and items rescued from the Titanic."

The season also feature's Palmer's romance with museum curator Rosa (Sarah Alexander) and his complicated relationship with his estranged father, Ron (Larry Lamb), a notorious forger.

Moyer serves as an executive producer alongside Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paul Powell, Catherine Mackin, Bea Tammer, Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann.

The first two episodes of Art Detectives will premiere June 9 on Acorn TV in the United States and Canada. The rest of the six-episode season will drop weekly on Mondays.