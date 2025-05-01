Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes featurette showing how the island of Berk was constructed for the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

The video, posted to YouTube on Thursday, features writer-director Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the DreamWorks Animation version of the film, discussing the craftsmanship behind the live action film's sets.

The featurette also features actors Mason Thames (Hiccup), Gerard Butler (Chief Stoic the Vast) and Nico Parker (Astrid) talking about their initial reactions to seeing the Viking town once it had been constructed.

The film, which releases in theaters June 13, follows the adventures of Hiccup and the dragon he befriends and names Toothless.

"Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society," the official synopsis reads.