Robert De Niro is voicing his love and support for his daughter Airyn, who came out as transgender in an interview with Them this week.

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter," the actor, 81, said in a statement. "I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children."

Robert De Niro shares Airyn De Niro and her twin brother, Julian, 29, with his ex-partner Toukie Smith, a model and actress.

In an interview with Them published Tuesday, Airyn said her famous parents did their best to keep her and her brother "out of the limelight."

"They wanted it very private," she said of her childhood. "They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible."

She added that she "wasn't brought up having a side part in one of dad's movies or going to business meeting or attending premieres."

"My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path. I would want (success) to happen on my own merit," she said.

De Niro also has two children with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott -- Drena, 53, and Raphael, 48. He shares Elliot, 27, and Helen Grace, 13, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower and has a 2-year-old daughter, Gia, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Airyn De Niro was inspired to begin hormone therapy in November after seeing successful trans women in public spaces.

"Maybe it's not too late for me," she thought. "Maybe I can start."