Blackpink singers Rose and Lisa, as well as Wicked actors Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang, are among Gold House's A100 honorees of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are about to reveal the annual Gold House A100, which recognizes the most impactful Asian Pacific Islanders across industries," CBS Mornings featured host Vladimir Duthiers announced in a segment Thursday.

Other honorees include singer and Sunset Boulevard actress Nicole Scherzinger, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, and music artists Tyla and Charli XCX.

K-pop stars Rose and Lisa both recently released solo albums. Lisa also made her acting debut in Season 3 of the HBO series The White Lotus.

"The A100 list illuminates the profoud cultural imprint of the Asian Pacific community," said Gold House executives Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran.

The announcement coincides with the beginning of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is celebrated in May each year.

"With this year's honorees, we celebrate more than achievement -- we honor the courage of those who take first steps where no clear solutions exist, becoming the first lights taht guide us all forward," continued Chen and Tran.

Honorees will be feted with a reception, dinner and gala May 9 and 10, Billboard reports.