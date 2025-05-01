A24 is previewing Sorry, Baby, starring Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer, which arrived Thursday, shows the pair embracing after not seeing one another for some time.

"Do you miss me, even though you're married?" Agnes (Victor) asks.

The old friends reminisce about graduate school, and as the preview continues, viewers learn Agnes is overcoming an undisclosed trauma.

"Something bad happened to Agnes," an official synopsis reads. "But life goes on... for everyone around her, at least."

Sorry, Baby premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The movie is written and directed by Victor and marks her directorial debut.

The film does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in theaters in 2025.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!