Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon were among the cast members who attended the premiere of the Netflix film Nonnas, which arrives on the streamer May 9.

The premiere took place Wednesday at New York City's Plaza Hotel.

Vaughn, 55, wore a dark gray suit over a navy blue shirt, and was accompanied by his wife, Kyla Weber.

In the film, Vaughn portrays Joe, a grieving man who opens an Italian restaurant that features four grandmothers on staff.

Susan Sarandon, 78, portrays one of the grandmothers, Gia. She wore a red suit over a white blouse to the premiere.

Cast members Joe Manganiello Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro were also present at the premiere.

Nonnas also stars Talia Shire, Linda Cardellini, Campbell Scott, Michael Rispoli and Drea de Matteo.