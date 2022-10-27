The Serpent Queen, a historical drama featuring Samantha Morton as Catherine de Medici, has been renewed for a second season, Starz announced Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. Season 1 of the series wraps up Sunday.

"The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement.

"Catherine De Medici's story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton's brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We're thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime."

The show is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda. It co-stars Charles Dance, Liv Hill and Colm Meaney.