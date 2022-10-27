Dawson's Creek, The Ice Storm and Pieces of April actress Katie Holmes has signed on to star in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of The Wanderers by playwright Anna Ziegler.

Barry Edelstein is directing the New York premiere of the show, which is set to begin previews Jan. 26 and open Feb. 16.

The limited engagement is scheduled to close March 26.

No additional casting has been announced.

"Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah," a synopsis said.

"Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future... until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong."

Holmes made her Broadway debut in 2008 in Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker.

She also recently appeared in the Broadway staging of Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.