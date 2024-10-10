Streamers Starz and BritBox are teaming up for a new offering, which launched Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The joint subscription can be purchased for $14.99, unlocking new titles from both platforms.
Starz released Sweetpea Thursday about a woman's double life, and Britbox will soon stream Joan, a series about a jewel thief starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).
"We believe this expanded offering adds value for adult audiences seeking prestige, high-quality premium programming and provides an incredibly seamless and low-friction consumer experience," says Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman.
The bundle is available via www.starz.com/us/en/buy-bundle/britbox.
"This standalone offering is a first-of-its kind for Starz, and soon, Starz subscribers will have the opportunity to curate a personalized bundle that aligns with their individual entertainment preferences," a press release states.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.