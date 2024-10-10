Alicia Silverstone stars in Irish Blood, a series about a woman seeking to learn more about the father who abandoned her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show, which is now filming in Ireland, will be released in six segments for Acorn TV.

"Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly," Silverstone says. "I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor and suspense my character experiences."

Silverstone portrays Fiona Sharpe, a successful lawyer who is still angry about her father leaving her during childhood when she gets correspondence from him.

"...She learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn't know she exists," a description reads. "And, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life -- was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father's shady business dealings."

Silverstone is also an executive producer.

Wendy Crewson, Jason O'Mara, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd and Leonardo Taiwo also star.