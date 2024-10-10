The Critics Choice Association announced Friday that the 2025 awards show will air live on E! The 2025 CCA Awards show is Jan. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. EDT.

This marks a change from previous years airing on The CW. The show will stream on Peacock beginning Jan. 13.

Chelsea Handler will host the 2025 awards. She has hosted the previous two CCA awards.

In a statement, Handler said it made her happy to be hosting another show on E!, which broadcast her talk shows The Chelsea Handler Show and Chelsea Lately.

"I feel like I'm returning to my birthplace," Handler said in a statement.

E! Will have a red carpet special beginning at 6 p.m. The ceremony takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

This will be the 30th year of CCA's film and television awards. Fred Topel is a voting member of the CCA.