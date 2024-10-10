Netflix is previewing the limited series Bank Under Siege, which premieres Nov. 8.

The show was "inspired by the real heist that shook Spain in 1981" the streamer said in a social media post teasing the show.

"Exactly three months have passed since the attempted coup d'etat at the Congress of Deputies when eleven hooded men entered the headquarters of the Central Bank in Barcelona," an official description said.

"What starts as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a real challenge to Spain's recent democracy. The robbers hold more than 200 hostages in the bank and threaten to kill them if the government does not agree to free Colonel Tejero and three others in charge of the 23F," the description continued.

The trailer opens as the masked robbers overtake the bank, and shows a reporter attempting to unravel the group's motivations.

Miguel Herran, Mari­a Pedraza and Hovik Keuchkerian star. The trio had previously appeared in Money Heist.

The series will be released in five segments.