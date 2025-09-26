Disney+ is previewing Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 ahead of the anthology series' season premiere on the streamer Oct. 29.

The short films, created by nine different anime studios, pay tribute the Star Wars mythology, according to an official synopsis.

A Japanese trailer for Volume 3, released Friday, shows glimpses of various battles and space adventures.

The upcoming chapter includes "The Duel: Payback," "The Song of Four Wings," "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope," "The Bounty Hunters," "Yuko's Treasure," "The Lost Ones," "The Smuggler," "The Bird of Paradise" and "Black."

In "The Duel: Payback," Ronin "faces off against his greatest foe -- a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge," according to an official synopsis.

Brian Tee, Will Sharpe, Suzy Nakamura, Jonathan Lipow, Minami Iinuma, Gary Littman, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Shawn Gann, Major Attaway, Andrew Kishino, Patrick Seitz, Lee Shorten, Frank Todaro, David Chen, Nozomi Furuki, Ayaka Shimizu and Kaede Yuasa are members of the English cast for that episode.

Japanese cast members include Masaki Terasoma, Daisuke Namikawa, Takako Honda, Naomi Kusumi, Tokuyoshi Kawashima, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Takaaki Torashima, Kazuki Yoshida, Mizuki Ishii and Ayumu Mizukami.