The BBC is teasing the romantic comedy series Film Club starring White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood portrays Evie, who hosts a film club in her mother's garage alongside her best friend, Noa, played by Nabhaan Rizwan.

"As the series starts, Evie hasn't left the house in six months after a 'wobble' and tonight at film club, things are different -- Noa's got big news," an official synopsis reads. "A dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, and for the first time, Evie and Noa are forced to consider that they might be more than just friends."

This exploration is complicated by the fact that Evie is already partnered with Josh, portrayed by Adam Long.

The preview released Friday shows Noa and Evie embracing as Evie says, "We should talk about this."

Other cast members include Suranne Jones , Liv Hill, Owen Cooper, Arian Nik, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ralph Davis and Lisa McGrillis.

Wood and Davis penned the script, marking their screenwriting debut, according to a press release.

Film Club premieres Oct. 7.