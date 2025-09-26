Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer is back with new music.

"Not Okay" dropped Friday, along with an official visualizer that shows Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford as apparent bobble heads.

On Instagram, the group shared a clip from a video that shows them shopping at a grocery store as they sing.

The release comes ahead of their upcoming album, Everyone's A Star, due Nov. 14.

The album will also include the songs "Telephone Busy," "Boyband," "No. 1 Obsession," "I'm Scared I'll Never Sleep Again," "istillfeelthesame," "Ghost," "Sick of Myself," "Evolve," "The Rocks" and "Jawbreaker."

"It's just about having fun and like and everyone wanting to shine the brightest," Clifford said in an interview with Zane Lowe.